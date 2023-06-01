Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald nominated for "Ohio State Murders"
NEW YORK -- Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald is nominated this year as leading actress for "Ohio State Murders."
McDonald spoke to CBS2's Dana Tyler about the drama and playwright Adrienne Kennedy, who, at age 91, had a play staged on Broadway for the first time.
Watch the Tony Awards on CBS2 at 7 p.m. on June 11.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.