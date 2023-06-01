Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald nominated for "Ohio State Murders"

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Tony Awards: Meet the nominees, Audra McDonald
Tony Awards: Meet the nominees, Audra McDonald 01:58

NEW YORK -- Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald is nominated this year as leading actress for "Ohio State Murders."

McDonald spoke to CBS2's Dana Tyler about the drama and playwright Adrienne Kennedy, who, at age 91, had a play staged on Broadway for the first time.

Watch the Tony Awards on CBS2 at 7 p.m. on June 11.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 8:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.