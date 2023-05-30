Watch CBS News
Kara Young nominated for second Tony Award for performance in "Cost of Living"

By CBS New York Team

Tony Awards: Meet the nominees, Kara Young
NEW YORK -- In her second Broadway show, Kara Young is nominated for a second Tony Award

Young was part of the ensemble in "Cost of Living," a Pulitzer Prize-winning play written by Martyna Majok that follows two caregivers and how their paths cross. 

Young spoke to CBS2's Dana Tyler about the play, the importance of inclusion and the Tony Awards moving to Washington Heights this year.

Watch the Tony Awards on CBS2 at 7 p.m. on June 11.

