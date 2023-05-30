Kara Young nominated for second Tony Award for performance in "Cost of Living"

NEW YORK -- In her second Broadway show, Kara Young is nominated for a second Tony Award.

Young was part of the ensemble in "Cost of Living," a Pulitzer Prize-winning play written by Martyna Majok that follows two caregivers and how their paths cross.

Young spoke to CBS2's Dana Tyler about the play, the importance of inclusion and the Tony Awards moving to Washington Heights this year.

