Damar Hamlin signs one-year extension with Buffalo Bills

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 11, 2025

Former University of Pittsburgh safety and McKees Rocks native Damar Hamlin has signed a one-year extension with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced on Wednesday.

Hamlin, 26, was one of Buffalo's full-time safety starters in 2024, starting 14 games. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

With a starting role, Hamlin finished third in total tackles (89), and tied for the team lead in interceptions with two. Hamlin's first career interception came on Monday Night Football in Week 3 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hamlin's rise to team starter comes less than two years after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field after taking a hit to the chest during Buffalo's Week 17 game against the Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023.

Since recovering and returning to the field, Hamlin has also participated in several community-based programs, including launching new scholarship programs in honor of the Bills' training staff and the 10 University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff members who helped save his life.

More recently, Hamlin delivered a PSA for the American Heart Association's Nation of Lifesavers initiative, emphasizing the importance of AEDs and CPR training in saving lives.

"You never know when it's going to be your opportunity to step in and save a life. CPR and AEDs are why I'm still here today," said Hamlin at the time.