Pittsburgh-born NFL player Damar Hamlin delivers PSA for Nation of Lifesavers initiative

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Damar Hamlin, an NFL player from Pittsburgh, delivered a PSA for the Nation of Lifesavers initiative by the American Heart Association.

Hamlin being a cardiac arrest survivor, emphasized the importance of AED's and CPR training to save a life.

"You never know when it's going to be your opportunity to step in and save a life. CPR and AEDs are why I'm still here today," said Hamlin.

Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during a football game on Jan. 2, 2023 and was saved by the Buffalo Bills' medical staff.

Nearly three out of four cardiac arrests happen at home and giving immediate CPR can double or triple a person's chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association. Less than half of the people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest receive CPR before emergency personnel arrive.

"Giving someone the skills and power to save a life is a superpower if you ask me," said Hamlin.

To learn more about the mission of the Nation of Lifesavers initiative visit the organization's website, and to view the PSA announcement by Damar Hamlin, visit the PSA Market website.