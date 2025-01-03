Pittsburgh native and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin announces new scholarship program

By: KDKA-TV Digital Producer Christiana Cates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (KDKA) - Pittsburgh native and Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin launched a new program in honor of the Bills' training staff.

According to the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin brought the trainers together for a dinner on Jan. 2 to announce the scholarship, the same day he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field two years ago in 2023 during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Buffalo Heroes Scholarship will support underserved high school and college students who want to attend Buffalo area private high schools, trade schools, or universities.

"Two years ago, my life was forever changed, and I stand here today because of the incredible training staff who acted quickly and saved me," said Hamlin at the dinner.

The cause of Hamlin's cardiac arrest was due to Commotio Cordis, which happens when someone takes a direct hit to the chest. Hamlin was tackled and hit in the chest by the helmet of Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After the tackle, Hamlin stood up and then collapsed, which led to medical staff attending to him on the field for 19 minutes.

The dinner was hosted to give thanks to the Bills staff, where he announced a new Buffalo Heroes Scholarship, an extension of his Chasing M's Foundation which aims to help in the development, health, and safety of youth through sports and training.

The scholarships will be awarded in 2025, and the application window will open on Feb. 1.

The application can be found on Chasing M's website.