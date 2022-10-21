Dads take "dares for donations" on cross-country trip raising money for SYNGAP1 research

NEW YORK -- Friday, some fathers took off from New York City for a nonstop drive across the country to raise money for their sons' rare genetic disease.

CBS2's Natalie Duddridge caught up with them on their game show-themed journey.

Three dads and a videographer playing a ukulele packed into a car for what seems like the road trip of a lifetime.

But these dads - Kevin Frye, Peter Halliburton and Brett Stelmaszek, from different corners of the country - are taking dares for donations on a lifesaving mission for their sons.

"My son Nathan is five. Nathan was diagnosed with SYNGAP Christmas 2020, so he was three," said Frye, from Oxford, Mississippi.

"My son Carter was diagnosed in 2019 at 26 months old," said Halliburton.

"My son Emmett, he's five years old. He got diagnosed with SYNGAP in May of 2019 when he was 18 months old," said Stelmaszek.

SYNGAP1 is a neurological disorder with no current cure or real treatment.

"When it comes to the seizures, he still has over 100 per day even though he's on eight antiepileptic medications. He's on 15 medications total," said Stelmaszek.

"Nathan's a happy, fun little kid. But he's got a lot of difficulties in life," said Frye.

This is the second year these dads are taking this fundraising road trip. It's a 3,000-mile route from New York to California. While many drive it to set speed records, these dads drive the speed limit. The only record they want to beat is their own: $150,000 raised last year.

Friends and strangers can essentially challenge them for a price on the "Wheel of Consequences" as it's streamed online. The dares lead to interesting hairstyles and colors, but it's well worth it for their boys and research.

"We're definitely not going to look like we look like right now, but it's all for fun. It's all to help raise money for our kids," said Halliburton.

With about 2,500 miles to go and about 35 hours of driving, there's still lots of time left to donate.

Click here to follow their journey.