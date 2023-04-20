Cyclist struck by school bus in Queens

Watch CBS News
NEW YORK -- A man on a bicycle was struck by a school bus in Queens on Thursday.

It happened just after 5:20 p.m. at Queens Plaza South in Long Island City.

CBS2's Dan Rice reports the bus struck the cyclist at the intersection of Jackson Avenue and Queens Boulevard.

He says the man was unconscious when emergency personnel arrived, and the victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

