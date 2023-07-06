New Rikers Island report reveals graphic details about unsanitary conditions, fire safety and ventilation systems

NEW YORK -- There has been another damning report about conditions at the Rikers Island corrections complex.

This time, there are graphic details about unsanitary conditions, fire safety and the ventilation systems.

The report comes as Mayor Eric Adams and Department of Correction Commissioner Louis Molina continue to fight desperately to convince a federal judge not to appoint an outside receiver to run the jails.

The report doesn't help their case

"I do think when you look as a whole at these facilities, which are not only are rife with abuse and violence but also just crumbling around people and which reflect a lack of priorities to fix what can be fixed, that the appointment of a federal monitor would only improve those conditions," said Veronica Vela of the Legal Aid Society.

Vela was talking about the latest report from a federal monitor documenting dangerous health and safety conditions at the various jails that make up the Rikers Island correction complex.

The 150 pictures in the report paint a stomach-turning picture of dirty toilets, wash basins, sinks and other personal hygiene facilities. Vela was part of the inspection team.

"We saw showers that are covered in mildew, inches of soap scum, little drain flies coming out of the drains, and these are areas where people are going to try to get clean," Vela said.

And that's not all. Inspectors found a cornucopia of live roaches, ants, water bugs, fruit flies, gnats, and mouse droppings.

"When we did our most recent sanitation inspection we were told that we were not allowed to turn on any faucets, to flush any toilets, to make note of any leaks or running water in the showers," Vela said.

The report also documents problems with fire safety, including:



Fire watch posts in the west facility were not staffed for nine consecutive days in June.

Other fire watch posts were not staffed for several hours over multiple shifts.

A broken fire sprinkler system in the north infirmary exacerbated the spread of a fire on April 6 in which 20 people were injured.

"I know one person was injured very badly," Vela said. "I don't know what the extent of the injuries of the other people were."

With Rikers set to close in 2027, there is still a plea to make it safe until then.

"I would tell the mayor that these are New Yorkers living in these conditions and that as long as we are going to continue to jail the number of people that we continue to jail, we need to make sure that they are safe," Vela said.

A spokesman for the Department of Correction insists health and safety is a "top priority." The spokesman said a fire consultant is working with the department to enhance safety measures.