CUNY students finally cleared of cheating allegations after CBS News New York investigation

Students caught in the fallout of a cheating scandal at the City University of New York say they were kept out of medical school even though they did nothing wrong.

CBS News New York uncovered widespread cheating at the CUNY School of Medicine's Sophie Davis Biomedical Program. In one class alone, records reveal students tried to cheat more than 50 times, raising questions about oversight.

While admitted cheaters were offered a pathway back into the seven-year program, some students say they were swept up in the scandal and wrongly accused in a flawed investigation.

Two students who have now been cleared said they weren't given hearings until CBS News New York investigator Mahsa Saeidi started looking into it.

One was Srilakshmi Nair. She was accused of cheating on a January exam, but maintained her innocence. For eight months, she was left in limbo. Then in September, the day before CBS News New York confirmed the story on the scandal would air, CUNY finally scheduled her hearing.

"I submitted a total of over 100 pages of evidence, supporting my innocence," Nair said.

The findings came in an email, reading, in part, "After examining all the data ... The allegation cannot be sustained."

"We will remove all record of this case from your file," the Academic Integrity Committee wrote, in part.

"Why did it have to be that way? None of this had to happen if there was just basic due process," Nair said.

She is now playing catch-up after missing more than two months of class.

"I walked into this program having a mission, and that's to help people, specifically children. I want to be a pediatrician," she said. "I want to stay in New York. I want to stay in the city ... And I knew that I could not give up this fight because I have a lot of value and a lot to give."

She said finally being cleared of the allegations feels surreal.

"I would not be starting medical school today if that story had not come out, if your investigation had not gone on," she said.

Nair has advice for others.

"Fight for yourself. Advocate for yourself. Don't be silenced," she said.

Nair also says the incident should not reflect on the student body at the school in general.

"I just want people to know that this is not a reflection of the Sophie Davis student body, those of us who are hardworking and honest and who stand for the truth. This should not be a reflection on that," Nair said. "The mission of this school is to serve the underserved. And that is what I'm passionate about, that's what my peers are passionate about. And what we're looking to do is to be physicians that people want. For themselves."

Cheating scandal raises questions about CUNY program

Concerns remain about this taxpayer-funded program that produces practicing physicians. How many admitted cheaters are back in class, and what reforms have been made since the scandal?

The Sophie Davis Biomedical Program is overseen by Dean Carmen Green, who declined to be interviewed.

Saeidi then attempted to speak with Chancellor Felix Matos Rodríguez, who oversees the entire CUNY system. On Wednesday, CBS News New York approached him off-camera at a public event, but he also declined to discuss the cheating or any changes since.

A CUNY spokesperson would only say, "The City College of New York remains committed to the highest standards of academic integrity. In line with the Academic Integrity Policy, each allegation was investigated, all cases adjudicated. Given privacy rules, we can't community further."

CBS News New York's reporting uncovered students were leaving the exam room early, sometimes, within 15 minutes. It's alleged they'd complete the test on a different device and submit it from that IP address.

Tricia Bertram Gallant runs the Academic Integrity Office at University of California San Diego. She said most medical programs have secure assessment centers.

"So there's easy mechanisms to take into place in computer-based assessment centers," she said. "And certainly shouldn't be able to log off and then log in again."

CBS News New York has submitted a public records request to learn more about changes to exam rules, proctoring and oversight.

Reaction to CUNY cheating scandal

A spokesperson for the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) told CBS News New York that the organization does not offer any recommendations, guidance or general expectations around how academic misconduct should be addressed.

"U.S. medical schools, and the academic medicine community, do not tolerate cheating or academic misconduct. Each individual medical school is responsible for responding to incidents at its own school and determining the consequences for its students," said Alison Whelan, MD, the AAMC's Chief Academic Officer.

The Medical Society of the State of New York sent CBS News New York the following statement:

"MSSNY expects that physicians and physician trainees always behave ethically and professionally. In the event a MSSNY member is accused of wrongdoing, it has internal mechanisms in place to investigate and impose appropriate sanctions for alleged unethical and/or unprofessional conduct. Each case and ultimate determination is fact-sensitive. We do not have any details or facts related to this case and are not in a position to opine more specifically. It is inappropriate for MSSNY to comment on undergraduate student ethical conduct—which falls under the jurisdiction of the NY State Dept of Education—as these students are not medical students. MSSNY believes ethical standards—including academic integrity—should apply to all physicians and future physicians and cheating of any form is not consistent with these standards."

"Academic integrity is at the core of higher education. The New York State Education Department (SED) requires individual institutions to clearly establish, publish and enforce policies with respect to standards of conduct and disciplinary measures. The Department also requires applicants for professional licenses to be of good moral character. Information provided to the department that an applicant has not met that requirement, will be evaluated in accordance with Part 28 of the New York Code, Rules and Regulations," the New York State Department of Education said in a statement.

CBS News New York also reached out to the the American Medical Association and Associated Medical Schools of New York, a consortium that includes CUNY Med, and has not yet heard back.