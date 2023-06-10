Police seek suspect accused of slashing woman in face on subway in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the suspect in an unprovoked slashing on the subway in Brooklyn.
It happened just before 3 p.m. Friday on a northbound 3 train as it entered the Nostrand Avenue station in Crown Heights.
Police say as the train doors opened, a male passenger, without saying a word, slashed a female passenger in the face and on her arm. He then got off the train and ran away.
The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
