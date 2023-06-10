Police seek suspect accused of slashing woman in face on subway in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the suspect in an unprovoked slashing on the subway in Brooklyn.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Friday on a northbound 3 train as it entered the Nostrand Avenue station in Crown Heights.

Police say as the train doors opened, a male passenger, without saying a word, slashed a female passenger in the face and on her arm. He then got off the train and ran away.

WANTED ASSAULT: On 6/9/23 @ 2:54 PM @NYPD77PCT Nostrand Ave station the unknown individual held the door open with his foot, leaned towards the victim, & without provocation or words exchanged slashed the victim on the face & arm with an unknown object. pic.twitter.com/YGUVw7FcC9 — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 10, 2023

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).