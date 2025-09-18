Cross County Parkway's crumbling concrete and exposed rebar concerns drivers. Here's the NYS DOT's response.

Concrete is crumbling on the Cross County Parkway in Westchester, revealing metal reinforcement called rebar that is not supposed to be exposed to the elements.

The highway hazard has drivers very concerned.

"This is pretty serious"

Chopper 2 flew over a stretch of the eastbound lanes near exits 6 and 7 on Thursday, showing dozens of pieces of rusted rebar that is no longer buried in the concrete. Pieces of rebar were literally seen broken off on the side of the road.

Exposed rebar on crumbling parts of the Cross County Parkway in Westchester has the attention of concerned drivers. CBS News New York

The American Concrete Institute, which is the industry standard, calls for up to three inches of concrete on top of road decking rebar. However, on that section of the Cross County rebar can be heard jangling as traffic approaches. One exposed end was vibrating like a tuning fork.

"I would say any time you have exposed rebar, it raises concern," said Sam Schwartz, a former New York City chief transportation engineer. "The pictures to me say it warrants some investigation and possibly put this section of the roadway in what I call the ICU."

Driver Paul Ammirato said has a nice set of wheels that he won't take on the Cross County due to all the metal that is exposed by the crumbling concrete.

"It's bad on the cars, and I do not take that road because of that," Ammirato said.

"They gotta get on it. It's getting really bad," driver Sebastian Archer added.

Section is "structurally sound and safe," NYS DOT says

The section of the parkway in question goes over a busy stretch of local road on the Yonkers-Mount Vernon border. Along the way, more exposed rebar can be seen, along with concrete chunks that have fallen, and metal supports that look to be disintegrating, rusted, and falling to the ground.

In a statement, the New York State Department of Transportation said the section is "structurally sound and safe for travel," and added crews will "remediate surface pavement ... in the near future."