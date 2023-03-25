Watch CBS News
Public hearings on Cross Bronx Expressway makeover begin next week

NEW YORK -- Public hearings begin next week to discuss plans to give the Cross Bronx Expressway a makeover.

Mayor Eric Adams wants to reconnect communities cut off by the roadway and improve living conditions for residents.

READ MORE: NYC granted $2 million to find solutions for Cross Bronx Expressway pollution, noise

That would include capping parts of the expressway to create an open space for the public above the highway.

City officials will also examine ways to reduce pollution and noise and improve safety.

