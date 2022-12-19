Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC granted $2 million to find solutions for Cross Bronx Expressway pollution, noise

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYC awarded $2 million grant for Cross Bronx Expressway project
NYC awarded $2 million grant for Cross Bronx Expressway project 00:40

NEW YORK -- New York City is taking another step toward reimagining the Cross Bronx Expressway

Officials announced Monday the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2 million grant to look into how to correct the negative impact the expressway has on surrounding communities

The study will examine various possibilities, including capping the expressway to fight pollution and noise

Mayor Adams makes transportation announcement in the Bronx 37:42

"Even though the notion of capping an expressway sounds farfetched, it's actually been done on several occasions throughout the country, most notably in Seattle. So this is not theoretical or hypothetical, this is an actionable proposal," Congressman Ritchie Torres said Monday.

Officials say the traffic contributes to South Bronx residents having the highest risk of asthma in the U.S.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 19, 2022 / 12:23 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.