NYC granted $2 million to find solutions for Cross Bronx Expressway pollution, noise

NEW YORK -- New York City is taking another step toward reimagining the Cross Bronx Expressway.

Officials announced Monday the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $2 million grant to look into how to correct the negative impact the expressway has on surrounding communities.

The study will examine various possibilities, including capping the expressway to fight pollution and noise.

"Even though the notion of capping an expressway sounds farfetched, it's actually been done on several occasions throughout the country, most notably in Seattle. So this is not theoretical or hypothetical, this is an actionable proposal," Congressman Ritchie Torres said Monday.

Officials say the traffic contributes to South Bronx residents having the highest risk of asthma in the U.S.