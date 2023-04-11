Watch CBS News
Crews battling brush fire in Sayreville, New Jersey

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Crews responding to Sayreville brush fire
Crews responding to Sayreville brush fire 01:05

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- Crews are battling a brush fire Monday night in Middlesex County, New Jersey

Video shows flames coming from Red Oak Lane and Jernee Mill Road in Sayreville. 

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has been on the scene since responding just after 5 p.m., when the fire started. 

So far, no injuries have been reported and we're told no structures are being threatened. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

First published on April 10, 2023 / 11:35 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

