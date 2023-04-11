Crews battling brush fire in Sayreville, New Jersey

SAYREVILLE, N.J. -- Crews are battling a brush fire Monday night in Middlesex County, New Jersey.

Video shows flames coming from Red Oak Lane and Jernee Mill Road in Sayreville.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has been on the scene since responding just after 5 p.m., when the fire started.

So far, no injuries have been reported and we're told no structures are being threatened.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.