Sources: John Daniels Jr. arrested in beating death of family member in Cresskill
CRESSKILL, N.J. -- Sources tell CBS New York that a New Jersey man has been arrested in the beating death of a family member.
Police say the body of 48-year-old Irma Daniels was found Wednesday night at a home on Stonegate Trail in Cresskill.
Authorities say John Daniels Jr. is now being charged with murder.
He's accused of hitting the victim in the head with a baseball bat and running from the home.
A motive for the killing is unknown at this time.
