Sources: John Daniels Jr. arrested in beating death of family member in Cresskill

NJ man charged with murder after police say he hit woman with baseball bat

CRESSKILL, N.J. -- Sources tell CBS New York that a New Jersey man has been arrested in the beating death of a family member.

Police say the body of 48-year-old Irma Daniels was found Wednesday night at a home on Stonegate Trail in Cresskill.

Authorities say John Daniels Jr. is now being charged with murder.

He's accused of hitting the victim in the head with a baseball bat and running from the home.

A motive for the killing is unknown at this time.