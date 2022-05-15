Couples celebrate golden anniversaries at Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, N.J.

NEWARK, N.J. -- More than 150 couples celebrating their golden anniversaries will be honored at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark on Sunday.

Cardinal Tobin will bless the couples marking 50 years of marriage during a special mass.

It marks the first time the beloved church tradition is taking place since the start of the pandemic.

The mass, which will be live streamed, gets underway at 3 p.m.