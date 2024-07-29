Couple robbed of $140,000 outside Long Island Bank of America

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. -- A hardworking couple looking to make their weekly bank deposit from their local business were victims of a harrowing robbery, Nassau County police said Monday.

They were ambushed outside a Bank of America in Hicksville. CBS News New York learned they were robbed of a staggering $140,000.

"Five guys, I think. Four guys and one woman," said victim Emily, who did not want to give her last name.

Here's what CBS News New York has learned

Witnesses in a nearby laundromat said the suspects were dressed in black. One was held in a headlock by PSEG workers, but maneuvered away. He and his accomplices fled in a dark-colored sedan with out-of-state plates.

Emily said she does not know if she and her boyfriend were followed to the bank.

"We are not sure. We just come from home. I live in Flushing," Emily said.

Emily said her heart goes out to PSEG workers who intervened, hoping to thwart the crime. The visibly shaken couple said once a gun was produced their savings became meaningless.

"PSEG, yeah, they hold the car door and hold the driver. A lot of people tried to help us, but we saw they have a gun in the car so we just let it go," Emily said.

Nassau police said they plan to provide more details, adding some of the crime was caught on camera.