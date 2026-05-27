Teen girl killed, brother critically injured in Westchester County house fire

A teenage girl has died in an overnight electrical fire in Westchester County.

The fire broke out at the home on Sherwood Road in Cortlandt Manor at around 2 a.m., fire officials said.

The fire began when a power strip connected to an extension cord in the dining room failed, according to Mohegan Lake Fire Chief Thomas Eade.

Desperate efforts were made to rescue the people in the home. Neighbors ran over with a ladder. Responding firefighters found both doors to the home blocked by fire, but they were able to make rescues through the windows.

Two teens inside the home, a 15-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl, were pulled out in critical condition, having suffered extensive burn injuries. The girl, unfortunately, did not survive. The family's pet dog was also killed.

Their mother was also injured in the fire but is expected to survive. Another adult and a firefighter were also injured.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.