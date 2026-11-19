Two teenagers were shot in Queens on Thursday night, police say.

It happened just before 9 p.m. at 45th Avenue and 111th Street in Corona.

A 14-year-old boy was shot once in the abdomen and a 15-year-old boy was shot in the leg and arm, police said.

Both teenagers were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

The shooting left many residents in the neighborhood shaken.

"I'm a parent myself, so for us, our kids to be going through things like that, it's like, that's traumatizing and it's not worth it," one woman said. "It just needs to stop."

It's unclear at this time if the victims were the intended targets.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police said they were searching for three males last seen wearing all black clothing.