Police: Man found fatally shot in Queens

NEW YORK -- Gun violence has claimed another life in New York City.

There was a shooting just before 3 p.m. Saturday in a building within the LeFrak City complex in Corona, Queens.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Douglas Jones, was found unconscious in a stairwell on the 17th floor.

Police say Jones suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made. It is being investigating as a homicide.