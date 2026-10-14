Exclusive video offers insight into Cornell University Faculty Senate meeting

Exclusive video offers insight into Wednesday's high-stakes meeting at Cornell University.

The school's president, Michael Kotlikoff, faced questions from faculty Wednesday over the handling of sexual assault allegations as the faculty considers a resolution of no confidence in the school's administration.

This comes nearly two years after a student reported being gang-raped at a fraternity house. Earlier this month, the university announced former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates will lead what they call a "comprehensive independent review" of its handling of sexual misconduct claims, including the 2024 case.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Kotlikoff announced sweeping changes, saying Cornell will work with New York State Police on an arrangement to bring in independent experts to investigate sexual assault allegations.

At Wednesday's meeting, faculty debated whether they have confidence in the university's leadership to address sexual assaults.

The meeting was closed to reporters and the university said no cameras were allowed because it would inhibit the debate, but CBS News New York investigative reporter Mahsa Saeidi obtained access through a source.

Part of the video shows a speaker questioning the university president about the outside investigation.

"President Kotlikoff, can you name all of the different kinds of assaults, both sexual and otherwise, on men, women and children that the outside investigators will be examining, and how far will they go back in time in their investigations?" one speaker asks.

"That is a board review. I don't dictate that review. It's an open review. It does have a very broad mandate. I don't know how far back they're going to go, frankly, but I will say that we're open to anything they ask," Kotlikoff says.

Additional video shows a separate exchange.

"We've seen this administration suppress our academic freedom, as well as our students' voices over the past few years," another speaker says.

"What academic speech has been restricted?" Kotlikoff asks the speaker.

"Since 2023, the administration has punished over 80 students for nonviolent speech," the speaker replies.

Another meeting will take place on Oct. 28. After that, faculty members will have about one week to submit their vote on the no-confidence resolution.

Some faculty members told CBS News New York that the 2024 case is just the tip of the iceberg, saying other students and former students have shared their own experiences of sexual assault and they've been too afraid to report what happened.

All seven men who have been accused in that 2024 case have denied the allegations.