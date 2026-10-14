Cornell faculty to debate no-confidence vote in university's administration

Cornell University's Faculty Senate on Wednesday is beginning a debate over a resolution of no confidence in the school's administration.

Dozens of members of Cornell's faculty will consider whether the university's administration can effectively address sexual assault at the school.

The first of two meetings is taking place Wednesday. A second hearing will take place on Oct. 28. After that hearing, a vote will take place.

Cornell's president Michael Kotlikoff is expected at Wednesday's meeting, along with other members of Cornell's administration.

"It would be a massive statement to the upper administration and hopefully signal to them you need to resign, step down, make room for new leadership who can better understand and more holistically lead this institution," Professor Ariana Kim previously said. Kim introduced the resolution of no confidence that is being debated.

On Tuesday, Cornell University announced it was suspending parties and social events at fraternity houses for the rest of the academic year. The school also gave state police a role in investigating sex crimes on campus.

Last month, a female student filed a lawsuit saying she was drugged and raped by multiple men at a fraternity house there in 2024.

Since then, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tapped Attorney General Letitia James as a special prosecutor to look into the case. Cornell has also hired Sally Yates to lead an independent investigation into its response.