Alleged Cornell gang rape victim said "I had so much ketamine, my eyes were crossed, and you still had sex with me," Title IX investigation transcripts show

CBS News New York has been combing through records that take us inside Cornell University's Title IX investigation into an alleged gang rape at a fraternity.

The records offer a closer look at how Jane Doe described what she says happened to her that night and in the days that followed, as well as how people around her remembered it.

The records include interviews with Doe, six of the seven men named in Doe's bombshell civil lawsuit, and 20 witnesses.

Some of the information in the records is graphic and disturbing.

One roommate recalls Doe saying "Oh my goodness, isn't that crazy?" the morning after the alleged incident at Cornell's Chi Phi house in October 2024.

The roommate said Doe was laughing as she recounted it, but seemed to be in shock. The roommate said Doe did not call it rape or assault that next morning.

A second roommate said Jane Doe did tell her "I wasn't comfortable."

About a week later, that second roommate said she heard Doe tell one of the men "You had penetrative sex with me. I had so much ketamine, my eyes were crossed, and you still had sex with me."

Those accounts are in transcripts of Cornell's Title IX investigation, distributed to the parties in January 2025. CBS News New York obtained them from a source. The documents are part of the record but do not include the Title IX panel's hearing minutes, reasoning or final findings.

In her Title IX interview in November, Doe said she didn't show "excitement and enthusiasm, which is kinda the basis of consent."

She said she told the men she was tired and didn't want to continue, and that she was sometimes encouraged to take more substances.

Doe could not pinpoint when she lost the ability to make decisions. She said she whispered to one man that she was uncomfortable.

The men, now accused of rape and assault, gave their accounts, too.

One said he asked Jane Doe if he could take ketamine from her body. He said she agreed.

Another, Scott Kretzschmar, said he was in the room for "tops, five minutes," did not see her naked, and did not do drugs.

Kretzschmar told a Title IX investigator he asked Doe if she was OK. He said her response was "I'm good" and that "she didn't seem inebriated at all."

The lawsuit names seven men and makes different allegations against them. Four are specifically accused of rape. The allegation against Kretzschmar is that he snorted ketamine from Doe's body, something his attorney Jeremy Saland denies.

"The process that Cornell had was absolutely biased in my personal experience ... biased in favor of her, not these young boys," Saland said.

Cornell said its Title IX process lasted months, included a hearing before a panel of trained faculty and staff, and resulted in sanctions, including expulsions and suspensions.

The allegations of a gang rape sparked outrage and questions about how Cornell University and its police handled the case.

The district attorney initially declined to bring charges, but has now reopened the investigation.

CBS News New York's investigative unit is continuing to work its way through the record.