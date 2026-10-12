Attorney for one of the men accused in Cornell case says public statements may jeopardize fair trial

There's a new legal fight in the Cornell University alleged gang-rape case.

The defense is asking the court to limit certain statements by the attorneys and parties in the case.

In a court filing, attorneys for one of the men named in Jane Doe's lawsuit accuse her attorney Thomas Giuffra of trying the case in the media.

The filing points to a series of high-profile interviews, including with CBS News, in which Giuffra said "I'm more and more convinced there was a cover-up."

The defense calls Giuffra's media appearances "an orchestrated campaign from the outset."

The defense also highlights Giuffra's claim that a Snapchat conversation was a "smoking gun," and his allegation that fraternity members destroyed evidence.

The attorneys argue these statements could jeopardize a fair trial.

The judge has not yet ruled on the new request.

CBS News New York has attempted to contact all the men named in Jane Doe's lawsuit. Attorneys for two of them have gotten back to us, denying the allegations.