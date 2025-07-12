Dangerous batch of drugs linked to 3 fatal overdoses on Long Island, police say

3 dead, 1 hospitalized after overdosing from dangerous batch of drugs, Suffolk County Police say

Police say a dangerous batch of drugs is connected to multiple fatal overdoses in Coram.

Two people have been taken into custody in connection with the case.

3 men dead, 1 woman hospitalized after overdosing

All three victims died Friday.

Police say the narcotics killed three men: a 39-year-old who was found dead in a tent on Judith Drive, a 58-year-old who was found dead behind a business on Middle Country Road, and a 24-year-old who was found dead on Fife Drive.

A woman found with the 24-year-old had also overdosed, but she survived and was hospitalized, police said.

Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County Police said that they had not had any additional reported overdoses or deaths, but they are warning the public there may be more of the lethal substance on the streets.

2 in custody after police find fentanyl, drug paraphernalia

Police arrested two people after finding a gun, 20 grams of powdered fentanyl and other drug paraphernalia at two different locations.

"One of the further complicating factors here is that initial indications are that the people who ingested these drugs were not opioid users, they were crack cocaine users, so probably their tolerance for this was not what somebody who had an opioid addiction would be," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Kevin Catalina said.

Suffolk County Police have deployed additional resources, including the department's Medical Crisis Action Team.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.