Police: Park ranger shoots man armed with knife at Copiague marina

COPIAGUE, N.Y. -- Police say a park ranger on Long Island shot a man armed with a knife Saturday.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at Tanner Park Marina in Copiague.

The Suffolk County Police Department says a Babylon park ranger was sent to the marina in response to a complaint about a suspicious person.

Police say at the marina, a man armed with a knife lunged at the park ranger, who then shot the man once in the chest.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The park ranger was also taken for evaluation.