Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Park ranger shoots man armed with knife at Copiague marina

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

COPIAGUE, N.Y. -- Police say a park ranger on Long Island shot a man armed with a knife Saturday.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. at Tanner Park Marina in Copiague.

The Suffolk County Police Department says a Babylon park ranger was sent to the marina in response to a complaint about a suspicious person.

Police say at the marina, a man armed with a knife lunged at the park ranger, who then shot the man once in the chest.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The park ranger was also taken for evaluation.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 11:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.