1 dead, 1 injured in Brooklyn after being trapped in construction trench, police say

By
Jenna DeAngelis
Jenna DeAngelis
Jenna DeAngelis
Jenna DeAngelis is an Emmy award winning journalist. She joined CBS News New York as a general assignment reporter in March 2018.
Jenna DeAngelis

/ CBS New York

One worker was killed and another was severely injured when a construction trench collapsed in Brooklyn, police said. 

Firefighters responded to a call of a person trapped in a hole around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Jefferson Street in Bushwick. Crews removed the two workers, and they were transported to a hospital.

A 47-year-old worker was killed, and a 40-year-old is in critical condition, according to police. 

New York City's Department of Buildings officials said the incident happened at a two-story building. It was under a permit for foundation work to make the building taller. 

Inspectors said a portion of the rubble foundation collapsed, injuring the workers. It's unclear what caused the collapse, and officials continue to investigate. 

