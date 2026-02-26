1 dead, 1 injured in Brooklyn after being trapped in construction trench, police say

One worker was killed and another was severely injured when a construction trench collapsed in Brooklyn, police said.

Firefighters responded to a call of a person trapped in a hole around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on Jefferson Street in Bushwick. Crews removed the two workers, and they were transported to a hospital.

A 47-year-old worker was killed, and a 40-year-old is in critical condition, according to police.

New York City's Department of Buildings officials said the incident happened at a two-story building. It was under a permit for foundation work to make the building taller.

Inspectors said a portion of the rubble foundation collapsed, injuring the workers. It's unclear what caused the collapse, and officials continue to investigate.