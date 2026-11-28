Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves in his first start against his former team to help the New Jersey Devils beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 on Saturday night for their fourth straight victory.

Hellebuyck was selected the game's No. 1 star and improved to 10-1 with the Devils since they acquired him from Winnipeg last month for Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws, Nick Bjugstad and two draft picks.

Jack Hughes and Arseny Gritsyuk scored for New Jersey.

Cole Perfetti scored for Winnipeg, which lost for only the third time in its past 13 games. The Jets played without No. 1 defenseman Josh Morrissey, who was a late scratch after taking warmups.

Daws made 28 saves in his first game back in New Jersey since the trade. He beat the Devils on Nov. 10 in Winnipeg.

Gritsyuk and Hughes put New Jersey on the board by scoring 56 seconds apart in the first period. Gritsyuk flung a shot past Daws' right shoulder from between the circles that put New Jersey up 1-0, then Hughes' centering pass was redirected past Daws by Jets defenseman Dylan Samberg.

Hellebuyck made the two goals hold up, despite allowing a juicy rebound on Perfetti's 10th of the season at 8:16 of the second. Hellebuyck was especially strong at the end of the second period, where he made four saves in the final 1:07, including Morgan Barron's from point-blank range.

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Jets: Host Chicago on Monday night.

Devils: Host San Jose on Tuesday night.