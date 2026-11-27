Connor Brown scored the go-ahead goal off a scramble in front with 3:58 remaining to lead the New Jersey Devils to a come-from-behind 5-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Friday.

After Brown's eighth goal, New Jersey had to kill off a penalty to Jonas Siegenthaler with 2:22 to play to preserve the win. The Devils, who are 11-3 at home, had their NHL-leading 10th comeback victory.

Luke Hughes scored twice, including an empty-netter with 11 seconds left, and Jack Hughes had a goal and three assists for a four-point game for the seventh time in his career for the Devils. Timo Meier also scored and Jake Allen stopped 26 shots.

Matt Coronado, Zach Whitehead and Joel Hanley had goals for the Flames. Devin Cooley had 29 saves.

Jack Hughes tied it at 3 as he was falling down near the crease at 12:25 of the third period on assists from Dougie Hamilton and Arseny Gritsyuk.

The Flames erased a 2-1 deficit in the second period with goals from Coronato and Whitecloud to grab a 3-2 lead.

New Jersey scored twice within 12 seconds at the start of the second period to go ahead 2-1. Luke Hughes scored his eighth goal of the season from Jack Hughes and Hamilton 56 seconds into the period, then Meier had a goal at 1:08.

Calgary went up 1-0 on Hanley's second goal of the season in his 12th game. Yegor Sharangovich and Simon Nemec had the assists, with Nemec extending his points streak to a career-high six games.

Nemec was traded to the Flames in June. He was drafted by the Devils with the second pick of the 2022 draft and skated in 155 games with New Jersey.

Up next

Flames: At the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Devils: Host Winnipeg on Saturday.