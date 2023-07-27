Watch CBS News
Lawmakers grill Connecticut State Police about fake traffic ticket scandal

Hearing held on audit that found Connecticut State Police falsified tickets
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Lawmakers on Wednesday grilled Connecticut State Police about a fake traffic ticket scandal.

A recent audit found nearly 26,000 tickets were falsified over a seven-year period.

During Wednesday's hearing, the police commissioner promised to take action.

The chair of the public safety committee said a thorough review is underway.

It's believed the tickets were written for made-up people and that no one was actually fined.

