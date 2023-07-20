Watch CBS News
Audit finds Connecticut state troopers wrote nearly 26,000 fake traffic tickets over 7-year period

HARTFORD, Conn. -- State troopers in Connecticut are being investigated in a traffic ticket scandal.

A recent audit found nearly 26,000 tickets were falsified over a seven-year period.

The investigation found troopers were trying to appear more productive and become eligible for overtime.

"If people were not investigating this thoroughly, if they knew that they were purposeful mistakes -- not mistakes, purposely misrepresenting what was going on -- those people should go, and I think their management should take a look at themselves as well," Gov. Ned Lamont said.

It's believed the tickets were written for made-up people and that no one was actually fined.

It's possible some troopers could face forgery charges.

