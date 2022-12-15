Watch CBS News
Connecticut reports first child flu death of the season

Connecticut Department of Public Health confirms first child flu death
Connecticut Department of Public Health confirms first child flu death 00:26

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut's Department of Public Health has reported the first child death due to the flu this season.

Officials say the child from New Haven County, who was under the age of 9, died this month.

The state's health commissioner strongly recommends that anyone 6 months old and older get a flu shot.

Currently, there are more than 22,000 flu cases in the state and 531 hospitalizations.

Eighteen adult deaths have been reported.

