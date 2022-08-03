Connecticut launching 3-year higher education program for aspiring nurses, social workers

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday announced a new plan to address the statewide shortages in nursing and behavioral health providers.

The state is launching a three-year higher education program to increase opportunities for aspiring nurses and social workers.

It will offer tuition assistance to state colleges and universities to incentivize low-income and minority students to enter accelerated programs.

"Being able to get that degree earlier, that accelerated program. A lot of education just takes too darn long and is too expensive, and this solves both of these things. We need you now," Lamont said.

The $35 million initiative is funded with funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.