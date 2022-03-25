Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont signs gas tax cut bill into law
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Drivers in Connecticut will soon get some relief at the pump.
Gov. Ned Lamont signed the gas tax bill into law Thursday.
It will halt the state's 25 cent per gallon gas tax from April 1 until June 30.
Two other states -- Maryland and Georgia -- have also signed similar legislation to ease the squeeze from rising gas prices.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.