Connecticut reports first monkeypox case as numbers spike in Tri-State Area

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- Monkeypox cases are rising in the Tri-State Area.

Connecticut has reported its first case of the virus. Health officials say the patient is a man between 40-49 years old who lives in the New Haven area.

There are now seven cases of monkeypox in New Jersey.

In New York state, the number of people testing positive doubled since last week to 120. Most of the cases are in the city.

Monkeypox is spread through close, prolonged contact with an infected person.

