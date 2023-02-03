Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont proposes canceling overdue medical debt
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut residents struggling with medical debt could soon get some relief.
Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced a proposal to cancel overdue medical debt.
He's calling for the state to invest $20 million in federal COVID recovery funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
He wants to use those funds to contract with a nonprofit that buys medical debt and eliminates it at a fraction of the cost.
The governor estimates it could save residents about $2 billion.
