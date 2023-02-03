Watch CBS News
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont proposes canceling overdue medical debt

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Connecticut residents struggling with medical debt could soon get some relief.

Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont announced a proposal to cancel overdue medical debt.

He's calling for the state to invest $20 million in federal COVID recovery funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

He wants to use those funds to contract with a nonprofit that buys medical debt and eliminates it at a fraction of the cost.

The governor estimates it could save residents about $2 billion.

First published on February 2, 2023 / 7:51 PM

