Congressman George Santos "surprises" journalists with coffee, doughnuts outside Washington, D.C. office

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Congressman George Santos made good on his promised "surprise" for journalists staking out his Washington, D.C. office Tuesday. 

The embattled freshman congressman was seen leaving a box of doughnuts outside his office, then an aide also put out coffee. 

Over the weekend, Santos promised a "surprise" for reporters. 

The Long Island Republican has been under intense pressure to resign his new position after he admitted to lying about numerous aspects of his past.

