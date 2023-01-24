Congressman George Santos "surprises" journalists with coffee, doughnuts outside Washington, D.C. office

NEW YORK -- Congressman George Santos made good on his promised "surprise" for journalists staking out his Washington, D.C. office Tuesday.

The embattled freshman congressman was seen leaving a box of doughnuts outside his office, then an aide also put out coffee.

Over the weekend, Santos promised a "surprise" for reporters.

The Long Island Republican has been under intense pressure to resign his new position after he admitted to lying about numerous aspects of his past.

CLICK HERE for more coverage on the congressman.