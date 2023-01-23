New Siena poll reveals most Democrats, nearly half of Republicans say Rep. George Santos should resign

Poll shows New Yorkers want Rep. George Santos to resign

NEW YORK -- As questions continue to mount over Congressman George Santos' life story and campaign finances, a new poll shows what voters think of him.

It comes after he told reporters over the weekend he's focused on serving.

At Santos' district office on Northern Boulevard in Douglaston, Queens, a sign still hangs outside for his predecessor, Tom Suozzi, but there is literally no sign of Santos, even though a representative told CBS2 constituents came by on Monday.

"When they come here, can they expect to see him here?" CBS2 asked.

"Um, I don't know about his upcoming schedule," the rep answered.

A new Siena poll finds nearly two-thirds of Democrats and a strong plurality of Republicans -- 49% -- feel Santos should resign.

And he's viewed "unfavorably" by 59% of independent voters polled, 56% of Republicans, and 55% of Democrats.

"If Santos had any fantasy about the public being willing to forgive him for his transgressions, the Siena poll basically blows that out of the water," said Lawrence Levy, dean of the National Center for Suburban Studies at Hofstra University.

On Saturday at LaGuardia Airport, reporters asked Santos to address alleged lies about his late mother being at ground zero on 9/11, and alleged violations of campaign finance rules.

"My take for you guys right now is that I'm focused on serving the American people," Santos said.

CBS2 checked and the phone at the district office is working. However, no Long Island mayors say they've spoken with Santos about constituent issues.

The Queens borough president said neither Santos nor his office have been in touch.

Mayor Eric Adams' office said hizzoner hasn't spoken with Santos, either.

"You're doing what kind of work here?" CBS2 asked the rep at the district office.

"Helping constituents, people who need help -- health referrals, immigration stuff, charities," the rep said.

On Sunday, Santos tweeted in part he'd be back on Capitol Hill this week and "have a surprise for the 'journalists' assigned to stake out my office."

However, he didn't show at his office Monday and didn't get back to CBS2 with details or to clarify if the tweet was in reference to Tuesday when Congress is back in session.