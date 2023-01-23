Watch CBS News
Local News

Rep. George Santos heading back to D.C., vows to have surprise for journalists staking out his office

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Rep. George Santos vows to have "surprise" for journalists staking out his office
Rep. George Santos vows to have "surprise" for journalists staking out his office 00:24

NEW YORK -- Embattled Congressman George Santos said Sunday he's heading back to Washington this week to serve his district.

In one of his latest tweets, the Long Island Republican said he's "looking forward to being back on Capitol Hill," adding he has "a surprise for the 'journalists' assigned to stake out" his office.

On Saturday, CBS2 cameras were there as Santos arrived at LaGuardia Airport. He dodged questions over his increasingly checkered past.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 22, 2023 / 11:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.