Rep. George Santos heading back to D.C., vows to have surprise for journalists staking out his office

Rep. George Santos vows to have "surprise" for journalists staking out his office

NEW YORK -- Embattled Congressman George Santos said Sunday he's heading back to Washington this week to serve his district.

In one of his latest tweets, the Long Island Republican said he's "looking forward to being back on Capitol Hill," adding he has "a surprise for the 'journalists' assigned to stake out" his office.

Looking forward to be back on Capitol Hill this week to serve #NY03. I also have a surprise for the “journalists” assigned to stake out side of my office… can’t wait to see you guys! 🇺🇸💪🏼 — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 23, 2023

On Saturday, CBS2 cameras were there as Santos arrived at LaGuardia Airport. He dodged questions over his increasingly checkered past.