MTA report details plan for congestion pricing and how much drivers will have to pay

NEW YORK -- The MTA released a new report on congestion pricing and what it will mean for drivers.

The report maps out where drivers will be tolled and how much they will have to pay, as well as the locations of tolling equipment, and how it will impact taxis, rideshares and delivery services.

According to the 35-page report, drivers can expect to pay anywhere between $9 to $23 per crossing. It will cost even more if you don't have E-ZPass.

Congestion pricing is set to start in Manhattan's Central Business District, or CBD, by the end of 2023 or early 2024. The district consists of the area south of 60th Street.

The new report says tolling machines will be located across 60th Street, just inside Central Park near 59th Street, and along the High Line underneath the tracked structure. There will not be machines along the FDR Drive or West Side Highway.

Depending on your type of vehicle, how often you enter and exit the CBD, and where you enter the district, you will have to pay anywhere between $9 and $23. The specific toll amount depends on time of day both on weekdays and weekends.

"It's the right thing for New Yorkers, because we all know the Central Business District is choked. We don't have room for buses, we don't have room for police vehicles, and all of the e-commerce that's going on," MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber said last month.

Lieber said the program is essential not only when it comes to traffic, but also providing much-needed revenue for the system's public transportation -- one that's taken a major hit in ridership due to the pandemic. The agency says it's expected to generate as much as $15 billion a year to improve subways, buses and commuter rails as part of its 2020-2024 capital plan.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, lawmakers are fighting back against the plan, introducing state legislation as part of a "Stay in Jersey" campaign.

"They can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York's," Congressman Josh Gottheimer said Tuesday.

The bill calls for giving New York businesses incentives to open offices in New Jersey for their Jersey-based employees.

"Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnel every day, miss their kids' baseball games, and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas and this new congestion tax?" said Gottheimer.

The MTA says it will hold six virtual public hearings, starting Aug. 25, to solicit feedback on the project.

