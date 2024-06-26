MTA board discusses impact of congestion pricing delay as public gets chance to sound off

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul's decision to put a pause on congestion pricing has forced the MTA board to consider what projects might have to be scrapped or put on hold.

Under congestion pricing, most drivers would have to pay $15 to enter the congestion relief zone south of 60th Street.

More than 140 people signed up to speak during an MTA public comment period Wednesday morning, more than the meeting could accommodate. They MTA had to cut off the public speaking period, telling those that had yet to speak they would be recorded on a separate feed while the rest of the meeting continued.

Passionate supporters of congestion pricing expressed their frustration outside of the meeting. They're upset with Hochul.

"This is really bad stuff," Pete Sikora of New York Communities for Change said.

While at MTA headquarters, speakers urged the board to take a stand.

"If the governor goes through with this, she should be prepared for lawsuits come June 30. This board has a fiduciary duty to enact this program and we encourage you to speak out against the governor's pause," Elizabeth Adams said.

What about the revenue congestion pricing was supposed to bring in?

Congestion pricing was expected to bring in $1 billion a year in new revenue. The pause has resulted in the delay of major capital projects, like the 2nd Avenue subway extension, and new elevators.

"Once we have elevators in every station, more people will use the subway to get to where they want to go," congestion pricing supporter Michael Ring said.

"By deferring these legally-mandated accessibility upgrades, the MTA and the state are breaking a promise to New Yorkers with disabilities. Shame on the elected officials who are cheering this indefinite pause while providing no real alternative -- they've cost our communities these elevators," state Sen. Andrew Gounardes said.

MTA Chair Janno Lieber said he's committed to working with Hochul and the Legislature on finding new revenue sources for the major projects that are now on hold.

Most of the speakers at Wednesday's event supported congestion pricing, but a recent Siena College poll showed a plurality of New York state voters don't. Only 25% said Hochul made the wrong move by pausing it. In April, a whopping 63% of New Yorkers said they outright opposed the toll.

"It would have increased pollution and traffic on Staten Island and in Brooklyn for the benefit of a few in Manhattan," Assemblyman Michael Tannousis said.

Hochul issues statement

"Last year, as the MTA faced a fiscal cliff that represented one of the most existential threats in the system's history, I proposed and then worked successfully with the state legislature to secure significant, reliable, and recurring operating funding for the MTA in the state budget. As a result, the MTA is now in a strong financial position, which will allow it to continue to meet its responsibilities to its millions of riders to provide safe and timely transport. And at a time when transit systems across the country are cutting service to their riders, New York has instead provided increased service across the MTA system," Hochul said. "It is also important to note that the MTA is in the process of finalizing its 2025-2029 capital plan, which will be voted on by the MTA Board this fall, and would require new funding sources. In the coming months, my team will work with the MTA to further develop a comprehensive approach to fund both the remaining projects in the 2020-2024 capital plan and the new capital plan. And I will continue to work in partnership with the state legislature to implement comprehensive solutions and ensure appropriate funding sources in next year's budget."