Coney Island carousel horse found to be one of rarest in U.S. Here's what was discovered.

NEW YORK -- A collection of century-old relics on the southernmost tip of Brooklyn still thrills visitors year after year.

The B&B Carousell on the famous Coney Island Boardwalk is the oldest of these antique amusements.

Completed in 1909 in a workshop blocks away from its current home, the old-world gem is now part of Luna Park's collection of seaside thrills.

A Coney Island family legacy

In the early 20th century, local masters in the people's playground became known for their unique ride designs.

One of the most famous was inventor William F. Mangels, who built the frame and machinery of the B&B Carousell, among many others.

Lisa Mangels-Schaefer, his great-granddaughter, is curator of the Coney Island Museum. Mangels-Schaefer says the ride is a testament to her family's legacy.

"Even at an early age, I always felt that some part of Coney Island belonged to me," she says.

Alessandro Zamperla is president of Central Amusements International, which operates Luna Park.

"We stand on the shoulders of giants," he says of the century-old merry-go-round's legacy. "Every day it's a reminder and really a motivation to keep improving."

The "Michelangelo" of horse carving

In 2005, the ride was put up for auction after one of the former owners died, but an anonymous donor gifted it to New York City at the last minute.

Next, it went to the Carousels & Carvings workshop in Ohio, one of the few carousel restoration companies in the U.S.

The team working on the lead horse made a remarkable discovery.

Underneath decades-old paint jobs, they discovered a signature belonging to Marcus Charles Illions, one of the last century's most revered master carvers.

"Illions was the 'Michelangelo' of horse carving. And in fact, that combination, W.F. Mangels machinery and Illions horses, was pretty much the gold standard for carousels back in the day," says Mangels-Schaefer.

An immigrant, Illions was so inspired by Americana that he etched a beloved American president's face into a limited edition masterpiece.

It became one of four horses he carved for the centennial of President Abraham Lincoln's birthday in 1909, the same year the Lincoln penny was minted.

Carousel on National Register of Historic Places

As far as anyone knows, it's the only remaining Lincoln centennial horse on a working carousel. The other three are collector's items.

"The last standing carousel in Coney Island, preserved and renovated for everybody to enjoy. Really a piece of art," says Zamperla, reflecting on the history of the resilient ride.

Since its return to the community in 2013, the relic was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Operators decided the Illions horse should be off-limits to preserve its unique elements. So, the intricately carved and bejeweled gilded steed bearing President Lincoln's face now gallops alone.

The other hardworking horses still thrill riders though.

