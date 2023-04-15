Watch CBS News
First responders rescue man who jumped off Coney Island Pier

NEW YORK -- First responders made a water rescue Friday in Brooklyn.

Police say a 35-year-old man jumped off the Coney Island Pier around 5:30 p.m.

Once in the water, he reportedly started to struggle.

NYPD divers responded in a helicopter and used a basket on the chopper to get him out of the water.

The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

April 14, 2023 / 10:45 PM

