First responders rescue man who jumped off Coney Island Pier
NEW YORK -- First responders made a water rescue Friday in Brooklyn.
Police say a 35-year-old man jumped off the Coney Island Pier around 5:30 p.m.
Once in the water, he reportedly started to struggle.
NYPD divers responded in a helicopter and used a basket on the chopper to get him out of the water.
The man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.
