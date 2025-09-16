Holocaust survivor beaten to death by 95-year-old dementia patient inside NYC nursing home, police say

Nina Kravtsov survived the Holocaust only to be beaten to death inside of a New York City nursing home last weekend, police say.

A 95-year-old woman is now facing murder and weapons charges.

'"Your mom is in bad shape'"

On Tuesday, the 89-year-old victim's heartbroken daughter spoke by phone to CBS News New York about the unspeakable tragedy her family is now dealing with.

Kravtsov had called Seagate Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Coney Island home since 2020.

Late Sunday evening, the nursing home became a crime scene after police say she was brutally beaten by another resident, using a metal object part of a wheelchair. That resident was identified by police sources as a 95-year-old dementia patient.

"I thought maybe she fell, and they said, 'No, no, that's not it. Your mom is in bad shape,'" said Lucy Flom, the victim's daughter.

Kravtsov was taken to Lutheran Hospital in critical condition. Flom, who flew in from Florida, shared her final words to her mother.

"They told me she would not respond but they think she could hear, so I told her the final words. I told her I loved her," Flom said. "That happened while I was waiting for the flight, and as soon as I arrived to New York ... they said that she passed."

"It's difficult to say what exactly happened"

As she prepares for her mother's funeral on Friday, Flom said she has a lot of questions about what led to the shocking attack at the nursing home.

"It's difficult to say what exactly happened because, as I understand, the door was locked. How did they even know what could've happened?" Flom said.

CBS News New York reached out to administrators at Seagate to find out how something like this could happen and was simply told in a statement that "an investigation is being conducted," and that they had no comment.