Suspect arrested in Coney Island Fourth of July shooting that injured 4 children

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Fourth of July shooting in Coney Island that left eight people injured, including four children.

The New York City Police Department said Robert Smith, 44, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

The shooting happened at West 30th Street and Surf Avenue at around 10:35 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials said a family barbeque was taking place in the courtyard of a residential building when a man in a black ski mask approached the fence line and fired multiple rounds into the courtyard before running away.

According to police, the victims were a 37-year-old man shot in the shoulder, a 33-year-old man shot in the chest, a 25-year-old woman shot in the leg, a 21-year-old woman shot in the chest, a 14-year-old boy shot in the thigh, a 12-year-old boy shot in the leg, a 7-year-old boy shot in both legs, and a 6-year-old boy shot in the stomach.

The woman who was shot in the chest was last reported to be in critical condition. All of the other victims were in stable condition. All of the children are expected to be OK.

Police say investigators recovered a firearm at the scene the night of the shooting.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.