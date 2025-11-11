Dogs in Brooklyn apartment building attacked multiple pets, neighbors claim

A Brooklyn couple says their French bulldog is recovering from serious injuries after being mauled by a neighbor's dogs.

Residents of the same Coney Island apartment building say it's not the first time the dogs have attacked someone else's pet.

French bulldog suffered lacerations, dislocated shoulder, eye injury

Diane and Derrick Bradley said their 3-year-old French bulldog named "Calypso" was attacked Sunday morning in the vestibule of their apartment building on West 29th Street between Mermaid and Surf avenues.

"Two pit bulls charged into the door and grabbed Calypso and had her head in one of them's mouth," Diane Bradley said.

She said she was screaming, Calypso went limp and she fainted, and then someone went and got her husband.

"The spirit came over me. I grab his dog and pull the biggest one outside," Derrick Bradley said.

He said by the time he got that dog outside, the dogs' owner was finally able to hand Calypso over.

"He was busy punching his dog like crazy," Derrick Bradley said.

The police were called, and a report was filed.

Calypso suffered lacerations and a dislocated shoulder. She got stitches and is now recovering, but the Bradleys say she could potentially lose her eye.

"She's our baby. She's part of our family," Diane Bradley said.

"I love her. She's everything," Derrick Bradley said.

Diane and Derrick Bradley said their 3-year-old French bulldog named "Calypso" was attacked by a neighbor's dogs on Nov. 9, 2025, in the vestibule of their Coney Island apartment building. CBS News New York

"I don't think he should be a dog owner anymore"

Neighbor Leshia Palmer said her dog, Milo, was attacked by the same dogs back in May.

"He was bit on the neck, the belly, the back and one more place," she said.

Palmer said a month after Milo was attacked, the same dogs attacked and killed a friend's dog.

Both the Bradleys and Palmer were left with large vet bills.

CBS News New York's Alice Gainer tried to contact the owner of the dogs, but he did not answer when she went to his apartment.

"I don't think he should be a dog owner anymore at this point," Palmer said. "He told me he would get muzzles for the dogs and everything. He still hasn't done a thing."

Residents are especially concerned since there is a Y location next door to the apartment building and a school nearby.

Building management told CBS News New York in a statement, "The safety and well-being of our residents and their pets are our top priorities. We have initiated legal proceedings against the tenant and are taking this matter very seriously."

The Bradleys say they plan to sue. An injury to a dog caused by another dog is considered a civil matter.

CBS News New York also reached out to the Department of Health but has not heard back.