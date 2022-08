Search for female prisoner who escaped from Bronx precinct

NEW YORK -- Police say a female prisoner escaped in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Police say the 33-year-old woman escaped from the 44th Precinct in the Concourse section around 8:15 p.m.

It's unknown why she was in custody or how she escaped.