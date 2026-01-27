Some without power in East New York, Brooklyn after fire damages underground cable

A fire in Brooklyn left some residents coping with the bitter cold Monday night.

The Fire Department responded to a call of a wire burning at Shepard Avenue and Linden Boulevard in East New York just before 7:30 p.m. The fire was placed under control a short time later, just after 8:15 p.m., but the damage was done.

Con Ed said the fire damaged an underground cable, which knocked out power to neighbors in the area.

Con Ed said crews were working round-the-clock to restore power, which the utility said was expected to happen Tuesday afternoon.

Con Ed's outage map showed dozens of customers were still without power in the area Tuesday morning.

The fire and outage come as New York City deals with a prolonged, bitterly cold snap.

