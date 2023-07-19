Congestion pricing costs, proposed fare hikes on the agenda for today's MTA board meeting: What to know

NEW YORK -- From congestion pricing to a proposed fare hike, there are two major items on the agenda for today's MTA board meeting that could impact your commute.

Drivers could find out how much they will need to pay to enter Manhattan's Central Business District below 60th Street. The MTA's Traffic Mobility Board is set to determine prices and if credits or exemptions will be given to certain drivers.

MTA Chair Janno Lieber has said this could also apply to those who take the four tunnels that empty into the Central Business District, including the Holland, Lincoln, Brooklyn Battery and Queens Midtown tunnels.

The idea behind congestion pricing is to help reduce pollution in the city and overcrowding on roadways while funding capital improvement projects.

Read More: MTA Traffic Mobility Review Board to meet next week to figure out how much congestion pricing tolls will cost

Public transit riders may also start feeling the squeeze. The MTA announced proposed rate hikes for both single rides and monthly passes.

If the board votes yes to the fare increases, riders can expect:

Base subway or bus fare would rise from $2.75 to $2.90

7-day tickets would go up from $33 to $34

30-day tickets would increase from $127 to $132

Express bus fares would rise to $7

7-day express bus tickets could cost $64

The MTA has called the proposed hikes "reasonable," adding the additional revenue will fund operational costs -- unlike congestion pricing, which funds capital improvements.

Watch: MTA Chair Janno Lieber on "The Point"

Wednesday's board meeting is set to begin at 10 a.m. CBS New York will be closely following and bring you the latest on these controversial topics.