Toll hikes on MTA bridges and tunnels go into effect this weekend

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of thousands of drivers will have to pay more to use MTA bridges and tunnels when toll hikes go into effect on Sunday.

E-ZPass users will pay 6 percent more, about 50 cents extra. Toll-by-mail customers and those with an out-of-state E-ZPass will pay 10 percent more, about $1 extra.

Major MTA crossings include the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel, Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, RFK Bridge, Bronx-Whitestone Bridge and Throgs Neck Bridge.

The cost of commuting is also increasing on subways, buses, Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road.

Starting Aug. 20, monthly and weekly tickets on the LIRR and Metro-North will increase by up to 4.5 percent. The base fare for subways and buses will increase for the first time in eight years, from $2.75 to $2.90.

Other increases:

A seven-day ticket will be increased $1 to $34.

A 30-day unlimited ride MetroCard will be increased by $5 to $132.

Express bus fare will be raised to $7.

A seven-day Express bus ticket will be raised to $64.

The MTA is also pushing ahead to implement congestion pricing tolls in Manhattan as early as next year.